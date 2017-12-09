Rafa Benitez recalls Joselu to his Newcastle starting XI

Rafa Benitez has recalled Joselu to his Newcastle United starting XI.

Benitez's side take on Leicester City at St James's Park this evening (5.30pm kick-off).

And United's manager has named Joselu and DeAndre Yedlin in his team.

Fit-again pair Jamaal Lascelles and Christian Atsu are on the bench along with Jonjo Shelvey and Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Benitez explained his decision to leave Shelvey out of his last two starting XIs ahead of the televised match.

The club is 15th in the Premier League and two points above the relegation zone.

The game marks the club's 125th birthday.

United are celebrating the anniversary before the game.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Darlow; Yedlin, Lejeune, Clark, Manquillo; Ritchie, Merino, Haydem, Murphy; Gayle, Joselu. Subs: Elliot, Lascelles, Shelvey, Diame, Atsu, Perez, Mitrovic.