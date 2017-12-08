Rafa Benitez recalls two players for Newcastle's home game against Leicester

Rafa Benitez will have two Newcastle United players back from injury for Leicester City's visit to St James's Park.

Jamaal Lascelles and Christian Atsu have recovered from their respective ankle and thigh injuries.

And the pair are in Rafa Benitez's squad for tomorrow's home game.

United manager Benitez said: "Lascelles and Atsu are available."

Paul Dummett, sidelined since the first weekend of the Premier League season, will make his comeback in tonight's Under-23 game against West Bromwich Albion at Whitley Park (7pm kick-off).

"Dummett will play for the Under-23s today to improve his match fitness," added Benitez.

Jamaal Lascelles

"We have had some problems and now we are bringing players back. That's good news.

"The competitive between players is key for us."

Lascelles and Atsu have been sidelined since the home defeat to Bournemouth early last month.