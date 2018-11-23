Rafa Benitez responds to questions about Newcastle’s interest in Miguel Almiron

Rafa Benitez has admitted that Newcastle United are looking to the USA for recruits – as the club weighs up a move for Miguel Almiron.

The attacking midfielder, 24, is a potential January target for Benitez, who is looking to sign a No 10 in the New Year.

You have to look for the players that you want – and then analyse who we can, or cannot, sign. Rafa Benitez

Asked about the club’s interest in the Atlanta United player, Benitez joked: “Who? Who?”

Benitez, however, acknowledged that United are looking at Major League Soccer – and other leagues across the world.

“We’re watching everything,” said Newcastle’s manager. “America, South America, Asia – everything.

“We have a player from Japan, another from South Korea, so we know we can find players everywhere.”

Benitez added: “You have to look for the players that you want – and then analyse who we can, or cannot, sign.”