Rafa Benitez reveals a change in Freddie Woodman’s situation at Newcastle

Rafa Benitez says Freddie Woodman’s now happier at Newcastle United – after being promoted to the bench.

The Gazette reported in September that the goalkeeper was unhappy after being denied a loan move.

Woodman wanted to get more experience on loan this season ahead of a challenge for a first-team place at St James’s Park next season.

However, Newcastle blocked a move after the 21-year-old turned down a one-year extension to his contract, which runs until 2021.

The England youth star has been on the bench in recent weeks with Karl Darlow sidelined with a shoulder injury.

And Woodman could play in next weekend’s third-round FA Cup tie against Blackburn Rovers at St James’s Park.

He’s happy, because now he’s No 2 and is training well. He has a great future. Rafa Benitez

United manager Benitez said: “He’s doing really well.

“He’s happy, because now he’s No 2 and is training well. He has a great future.

“Young keepers want to play, but he knows now he has an opportunity to be there. He’s pushing Darlow really hard.”

Asked if Darlow was still the club’s second-choice goalkeeper, Benitez said: “Because he’s not fit, ask me in a few weeks.”