Rafa Benitez reveals contract talks as he 'waits for an answer' from Newcastle United

Rafa Benitez is "waiting for an answer" from Newcastle United after talks over his future.

Benitez, speaking ahead of tomorrow's home game against Crystal Palace, has addressed his future at the club.

United's manager is out of contract in the summer, and Mike Ashley, the club's owner, wants him to sign a new deal.

Asked about reports linking him with jobs in France, Benitez said: "The only club I'm speaking about now is Newcastle United, and I'm waiting for an answer.

"I'm waiting for an answer. We have been talking."

Asked when he expected to get an answer, Benitez said: "I don’t know, honestly.”

