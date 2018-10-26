Rafa Benitez reveals details of his meeting with Mike Ashley at Newcastle

Rafa Benitez has spoken about his meeting with Mike Ashley at St James's Park.

Newcastle United's manager spoke to Ashley after last weekend's 1-0 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion.

Ashley, the club's owner, hadn't met Benitez since they sat down in the summer for talks over a transfer budget and a new contract.

The pair couldn't come to an agreement, and Benitez was forced to sell to buy in the summer window.

"It was a normal meeting," said Benitez, speaking ahead of tomorrow's game against Southampton at the St Mary's Stadium.

“The good thing is he is coming to games now to watch. I will not discuss with the media what was said."

Asked if they discussed the January transfer window, Benitez said: "The main thing is to focus on Southampton, the next game, and then we will have plenty time to talk.

"The scouting department are working really hard. We have communication, and we're working hard, but the main focus is this game.”

Meanwhile, fit-again striker Salomon Rondon is in Benitez's squad for the Southampton game.

"He's in the squad," said Benitez. "If you consider we signed him as our main striker, we were missing him.

"Hopefully, he can stay fit for a while and increase the competition."

Defender Ciaran Clark is also available after missing the Brighton game through injury.

Winless Newcastle are bottom of the Premier League after losing seven of their opening nine games.