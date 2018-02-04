Rafa Benitez reveals details of injury suffered by Newcastle's Ciaran Clark

Ciaran Clark will be assessed by Newcastle United after suffering a knee injury at Selhurst Park.

Clark needed treatment late in this afternoon's 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace.

A second-half penalty from Luka Milivojevic cancelled out Mohamed Diame's 22nd-minute opener for Newcastle.

Clark had conceded the spot kick after pulling Christian Benteke's shirt in the box.

United manager Rafa Benitez said: "You see it a lot. It's difficult to say it wasn't (a penalty). I cannot say it wasn't, but also he was pushing my player. The other side will say clear penalty, I will say not."

Asked about Clark's injury, Benitez added: "He took a blow to the knee, but I think it's too early for me to say. We have to wait and see, but I don't see it as a big issue."

The result saw 16th-placed Newcastle move a point clear of the Premier League's relegation zone ahead of next Sunday's home game against Manchester United.

"In the first half, we were in control, doing well," said Benitez. "We had another chance to score the second goal.

"In the second half, the counter-attack made a big difference. If you don't score the second goal, then you're under pressure and you have to defend.

"I was happy with how we were defending against very good strikers. It could be better, but it could be worse.

"It's one point in the end and, more or less, that is fair."