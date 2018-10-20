Rafa Benitez reveals his approach to the January transfer window at Newcastle

Rafa Benitez says he’s relaxed ahead of the January transfer window – even though he doesn’t yet know his budget.

Benitez wants to strengthen his squad in the New Year.

We have told them we are looking for a certain characteristic of player, or certain positions, they start working on that, and then we have players at different price levels. Rafa Benitez

However, owner Mike Ashley has not yet indicated how much Benitez – who was forced to sell to buy in the summer – will have to spend.

Asked about his January budget, Benitez said: “The way that you work is not ‘oh, here’s £20million now’. No, we’re still in October. We have to concentrate on games, and tell the recruitment team what we’re looking for.

“We have told them we are looking for a certain characteristic of player, or certain positions, they start working on that, and then we have players at different price levels.”

Asked when he would find out his January budget, Benitez said: “Maybe just before January. I hope so, anyway.

“But it’s not an issue for me right now, because Brighton is my main focus.”

Benitez – who is out of contract next summer – spoke to managing director Lee Charnley this week.

“If we’re talking about that (my contract), we’ll not tell you (the media),” said Benitez.