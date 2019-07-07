Rafa Benitez reveals his thoughts on a return to Newcastle United
Rafa Benitez says he could return to Newcastle United one day.
Benitez left the club on June 30 after failing to agree a new deal with owner Mike Ashley. The 59-year-old is now in charge of Dalian Yifang.
However, Benitez hopes to return to England to coach when his two-and-a-half-year contract in China expires.
Asked if he would considering returning to Newcastle in the future if the club was under new ownership, he told The Mail on Sunday: “I expect to do well with Dalian, and after that to come back to UK. I don’t know when, but you’re always happy to come back where the people appreciate your effort and commitment, and Newcastle United fans have been one of the best in my career as a manager.
“The only feeling I can have for the Newcastle fans is gratitude. I wish them all the best, and hope they can achieve their potential.”