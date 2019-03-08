Rafa Benitez reveals Sean Longstaff's reaction to his season-ending injury at Newcastle United

Rafa Benitez hopes that Sean Longstaff will be fully fit for Newcastle United's pre-season campaign.

The midfielder suffered knee ligament damage in last weekend's 2-0 defeat to West Ham United at the London Stadium.

Newcastle issued a statement saying that it was "likely" that Longstaff would miss the rest of the campaign.

And Benitez hopes that the 21-year-old will be fit in around three months.

"When you have an injury in your team, it's always bad news," said manager Benitez. "When you have a young player doing well, it's even worse.

"To be fair, talking to him, he's fine mentally. His reaction is very positive.

"He has taken it really well in terms of his approach. It's serious, but not that serious. I don't think he will have time (to play again this season).

"Hopefully, he can be fine in a few months."