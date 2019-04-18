Rafa Benitez reveals timescale for Florian Lejeune's recovery at Newcastle United

Rafa Benitez has given a positive update on Florian Lejeune – after the defender underwent knee surgery.

Lejeune had surgery on a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament this week.

The 27-year-old had suffered the injury to his left knee in this month's home defeat to Crystal Palace.

Lejeune underwent the same operation in Italy on his right knee last summer.

“He had the operation," said Benitez. "Everything has gone well, and as we were expecting.

"The timescale is that we will see how he's progressing in a couple of months, and see how long he will take. We have to give him time.

"We sent him to Rome to a specialist, and he did a great job. He did a great job with the other knee. He has already started his rehabilitation, so hopefully it will be quite quick.

“We were doing our research about injuries after an operation, and if you have both knees, the stats say it will be very hard for him to have the same injury. Now he should be stronger."