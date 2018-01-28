Rafa Benitez reveals what he told Mike Ashley about a new contract at Newcastle

Rafa Benitez says he's willing to discuss a new contract at Newcastle United.

Benitez was sounded out about a longer deal at St James's Park earlier this month.

However, United's manager told the club's hierarchy that he wouldn't discuss an extension while the transfer window was open.

Benitez – whose side take on Chelsea in a fourth-round FA Cup tie at Stamford Bridge this afternoon – is waiting to see if the club can deliver the players he feels he needs to keep Newcastle in the Premier League.

"I told Mike what I thought about that (the contract extension)," said Benitez.

"He knows my opinion, and we don’t have to talk now. I don’t have any problem with my future. I’m really pleased to be here and I love the city, the fans, the potential, everything.

"I can give my opinion in terms of football operations. But everything is subject to the financial position of the club. I give names, have some information, feedback from (managing director) Lee Charnley, and then give my opinion.

"The main thing is that we have to be on the same page. That’s pretty simple."

United have already signed winger Kenedy from Chelsea on loan and have had two bids for Feyenoord striker Nicolai Jorgensen turned down.