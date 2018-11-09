Rafa Benitez reveals what Mike Ashley said to him after Newcastle win

Rafa Benitez says he’s yet to discuss January’s transfer window with Mike Ashley.

Ashley congratulated Benitez and his Newcastle United players on last weekend’s 1-0 win over Watford.

And the club’s owner is expected to attend this afternoon’s home game against Bournemouth.

Benitez and Steve Nickson, United’s head of recruitment, having been drawing up lists of potential targets ahead of the window.

However, Newcastle’s manager – who had to sell to buy in the summer – is yet to get a transfer budget.

Ashley visited the dressing room after United recorded their first win of the season.

“I wasn’t there, but when I spoke to him he said ‘well done, congratulations – thank you’,” said Benitez.

“He congratulated the team and then he congratulated the staff.

“He’s welcome – he’s the owner, He can do what he wants. He hasn’t been to training, but I have no problem with anyone.”

On January’s transfer window, Benitez added: “We have to concentrate on now and what we have to.

“We have plenty of opportunities to talk about that. We have to maximise what we have now. The future can wait.

“If we win (against Bournemouth), maybe we can win two or three other games and that will make a massive difference.”

Newcastle moved out of the Premier League’s relegation zone after the Watford win.

And Benitez has challenged his team to record a second successive victory.

“The teams at the top are winning and not losing,” said Benitez.

“The teams at the bottom, we’re losing more than maybe in the past.

“What does that mean? It means the difference between these teams and the others is too big. So that means a couple of wins give you a really good platform going forward.”