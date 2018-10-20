Rafa Benitez reveals what’s changed with Kenedy at Newcastle

Kenedy has “settled down” after a difficult start to the season – and ready to kick on at Newcastle United.

That’s the verdict of manager Rafa Benitez ahead of this afternoon’s home game against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Kenedy.

Kenedy scored in Newcastle’s 3-2 defeat to Manchester United before the international break.

The on-loan winger’s form had previously been affected by a groin injury and a personal issue.

“He needed to settle down,” said Benitez. “He needed to have a good game to bring back the confidence he had last year, and if you see training, he’s doing really well.

“So, hopefully, he can show more form against Brighton.”

Summer signing Yoshinori Muto also scored at Old Trafford. Benitez said: “I have different options.”