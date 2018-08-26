Rafa Benitez reveals when he will reopen contract talks with Newcastle

Rafa Benitez is not ready to open talks over a new contract at Newcastle United.

The club's hierarchy first sounded Benitez out over a new deal in January.

And there were was another approach in this summer, when Benitez was pushing for a competitive transfer budget.

Benitez – who is out of contract next summer – refused to discuss a new deal until after the transfer window closed.

Now Benitez says he will talk about the future in April.

"I know I will be asked about it, but, for me, it isn’t a big thing," said United's manager. "It's the same for the fans and the players. They're just thinking about the games.

“Can I change something now? No. So I have to concentrate on those things I can influence, like the players and the preparations for the game.

“As a manager, what do I want to do? I want to win every single game, if I can.

"Can I change my squad between now and January? No. So I can’t change anything in terms of my approach to games. I have to give everything to make sure we can compete. That’s it.

"We can talk about the future in April. In April, it's a massive influence if you haven’t signed a contract, because you're thinking about the next season. But, until then, I just want to think about football.”