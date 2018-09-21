Rafa Benitez reveals whether Jonjo Shelvey and Jamaal Lascelles will play for Newcastle at Selhurst Park

Rafa Benitez has been given an injury boost ahead of Newcastle United's visit to Selhurst Park.

Benitez's side take on Crystal Palace tomorrow afternoon looking for their first Premier League win of the season.

Captain Jamaal Lascelles, forced off against Arsenal last weekend with an ankle problem, has been passed fit to play after returning to training.

And midfielder Jonjo Shelvey, an unused substitute for the game after recovering from a thigh problem, is in contention to start.

Asked for an injury update, United manager Benitez said: "It's quite good. We have just (Florian) Lejeune.

"He (Shelvey) was training and we knew he was injured. Because he's so positive,he wants to play every game.

"We had to be careful. He has been training. Everybody's fine and ready."

Lascelles had gone over on his ankle during the warm-up against Arsenal.

The defender, unable to continue, was replaced by Ciaran Clark at the break.

Benitez added: "He was complaining about his ankle. He missed a couple of training sessions. He's fine."