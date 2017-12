Aleksandar Mitrovic is OUT of Newcastle United's visit to the Emirates Stadium.

The striker wasn't involved in Wednesday night's 1-0 home defeat to Everton.

And Mitrovic will sit out the 16th-placed club's game against Arsenal tomorrow.

"Mitrovic has a little problem with his back," said United manager Rafa Benitez.

Paul Dummett is in the squad after recovering from a long-term hamstring injury.

The defender has been sidelined since the first weekend of the season.