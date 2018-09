Salomon Rondon was forced off against Crystal Palace with an injury.

The on-loan striker was recalled to Newcastle United's starting XI at Selhurst Park yesterday.

However, Rondon lasted just 45 minutes and was replaced by Joselu for the second half of the game, which ended 0-0.

Asked about Rondon, United manager Rafa Benitez said: "He was feeling a bit of tightness in his quad, so we needed to take him out."