Rafa Benitez runs through Newcastle’s injured list ahead of Man City visit

Jamaal Lascelles will return for Newcastle United against Manchester City – but Matt Ritchie will sit out the game.

Lascelles has missed the club’s last two fixtures with an ankle problem.

However, the defender has been passed fit to play against the Premier League champions at the Etihad Stadium tomorrow evening.

Ritchie (knee) and Shelvey (thigh) could return against Arsenal at St James’s Park after the international break.

Asked about injuries, United manager Rafa Benitez said: “Jonjo Shelvey and Matt Ritchie are not available.

“Javier Manquillo is training, but not in the squad. Jamaal is available.”

As a manager, you want professionals who care and try to compete and win. In all my life as a player and a coach, every year you have two or three situations in the dressing room during a game when something happens between players. Rafa Benitez

Lascelles, Newcastle’s captain, had had a disagreement with Benitez over tactics for last weekend’s game against Chelsea at St James’s Park.

The 24-year-old had also had a heated exchange with Ritchie.

Benitez believes the exchanges were “very positive” for the club.

“As a manager, you want professionals who care and try to compete and win.

“In all my life as a player and a coach, every year you have two or three situations in the dressing room during a game or during a training session when something happens between players.

“Why? Because they want to win, they care. You want competitive professionals – we have competitive professionals and I think it’s very positive.”