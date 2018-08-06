Rafa Benitez's revealing admission about his players' views on Newcastle's transfer window

Rafa Benitez says his Newcastle United players share his transfer window frustrations.

Benitez is unhappy at the club's efforts in the summer transfer market.

United's manager – whose side open their Premier League campaign with a home game against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday – has had to sell to buy in the window.

Benitez, set to sign West Bromwich Albion striker Salomon Rondon on loan, wants to sign up to four more players before Thursday's transfer deadline.

Asked if his players shared his concerns, Benitez said: "One hundred per cent.

"They know. You ask the goalkeeper ‘do you want to bring in another goalkeeper?’. They say ‘we don’t need another goalkeeper’, but all of them, if you ask if we need players, they say 'yeah'.

"They want more players around, because they will have more opportunities to win and to do well.”

Newcastle were beaten 1-0 by Augsburg at St James's Park on Saturday in what was the club's final pre-season friendly.

Meanwhile, Rondon is understood to have completed a medical on Tyneside over the weekend.

Dwight Gayle will join West Brom on loan as part of the deal.