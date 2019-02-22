Rafa Benitez sidesteps big question at Newcastle United

Rafa Benitez has refused to discuss his contractual situation at Newcastle United.

Benitez's deal at St James's Park runs out in the summer – and fans fear that he will leave the club.

Mike Ashley, United's owner, is waiting to see if last month's signing of Miguel Almiron has changed Benitez's outlook.

Newcastle's manager, however, is understood to be looking for investment in all areas of the club, which is 16th in the Premier League and a point above the relegation zone.

Benitez was asked about his contract ahead of tomorrow's home game against Huddersfield Town.

“We have to concentrate on the very, very important games that we have already, so that's it," said Benitez. "If we have any conversation, I'm sure that you (the media) will know, because you're quite clever and you have all the tools to get the information.

“But, at the moment, it's just to concentrate on that. I cannot be talking about that (the contract) at every press conference.

“I understand that you have to ask me the question, but we have to concentrate on Huddersfield now."