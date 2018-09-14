Rafa Benitez signals change in tactics for Newcastle's home game against Arsenal

Rafa Benitez is ready to go on the attack at Newcastle United.

Benitez's side take on Arsenal at St James's Park tomorrow.

United's manager fielded a five-man defence against Premier League champions Manchester City and Chelsea.

However, Benitez spoke about going on the attack against Unai Emery's side after the club's 2-1 defeat at the Etihad Stadium before the international break.

Asked about his tactics today, Benitez said: “Every game is different. We will try to set a team up that can win with the tactics, and that’s what I have to do. We will try to do something that's enough to win the game."

Third-bottom Newcastle, without a win so far this season, beat Arsenal 2-1 at St James's Park late last season.

“We will have a chance, but you are talking about a team with good players," said Benitez. "The tactics have to be right.

"Last year, we had some games in a row (when) we weren’t winning, but we were close. We were missing a chance, and then maybe they would score. Things like that can happen in every game, and that's why football is so difficult.

“In terms of confidence to know that you can do, it's important.

"This time, with the fans behind us, hopefully we can given them something to support us for the 90 minutes."