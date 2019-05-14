Rafa Benitez tipped to leave Newcastle United this summer in latest bookmakers twist

Rafa Benitez has emerged as the bookmakers' favourite to become the manager of Celtic.

The Hoops are still yet appoint a permanent Brendan Rodgers replacement after Neil Lennon was handed the role on a interim basis until the end of the season.

However, Lennon's hopes of landing the job on a full-time basis took a hit after Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Rangers, which has also impacted the bookies' betting odds.

New favourites have emerged but it is the sudden rise of Benitez which has caught the eyes of those in Scotland.

With Sky Bet, the Spaniard stands at a 1/1 odds to take over at Parkhead with the bookies alerted to the fact that Benitez, up until now, is out-of-contract this summer.

That said, The Magpies remain in full control of Benitez's destiny, who wants to remain at St James's Park beyond the summer.

The 59-year-old's future should become clearer this week with talks with Mike Ashley planned as the pair look to come to an agreement over a new deal.

Benitez wants assurances from Ashley that he will be given the tools to take the club forward after two seasons of battling against relegation in the Premier League.

Speaking after United's emphatic final day 4-0 win at Fulham on Sunday, Benitez said: “We will have a meeting hopefully this week, and we will see where we are.

"We have a meeting coming soon, hopefully, and then we will see where we are. Someone will ask me the question, do I want to stay?

"It’s very easy. I can see the potential of this massive club, and hopefully we can do things in a way that will be good for everyone to move forward, maybe together.

"At the moment, it’s just keep talking and see what happens next week."