Rafa Benitez tweet confirms his new job after Newcastle United departure
Rafa Benitez has been confirmed as the new manager of Dalian Yifang.
By Miles Starforth
Tuesday, 02 July, 2019, 09:27
Benitez – who left Newcastle United on Sunday when his contract expired – was today unveiled at the Chinese Super League club.
The 59-year-old had been offered a £12million-a-year contract by Dalian.
Benitez tweeted a welcome video from the club.
Speaking about his Newcastle exit, Benitez said: “I’m sad, because Newcastle has been my home. If Liverpool is where my family live, then Newcastle will always be my other home.”