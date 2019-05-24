Rafa Benitez wants Newcastle United to write THIS transfer promise into any new Magpies deal - report

Rafa Benitez wants his transfer budget written into any Newcastle United contract extension, according to reports.

Website 90min claim Benitez wants United chiefs to put cast iron guarantees about his transfer budget as part of any new deal, with the Spaniard reportedly wanting around £100million to spend at St James's Park.

Benitez is locked in talks with Newcastle.

More than a week has passed since owner Mike Ashley, flanked by chief executive Lee Charnley, sat face-to-face with Benitez for end-of-season talks.

But still no resolution is forthcoming, with long distance talks set to run into next week.

And the budget, according to reports, is the main sticking point.

The article reads: "Benitez met with the Newcastle board last week, and ​90min has learned that the former ​Liverpool boss has informed the club he wants a guarantee of a £100m budget to take the club forward written into his deal; this excluding money raised through player sales, and not inclusive of player wages.

"And although the club are keen to extend Benitez’s stay, there is an unwillingness to bow to his demands, thus the delay in any confirmation. It remains to be seen whether the club will give Benitez what he wants - it remains unlikely - or whether Benitez himself will be given enough assurances to re-sign."