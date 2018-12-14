Rafa Benitez without FOUR players for Newcastle's visit to Huddersfield

Rafa Benitez will be without four players for tomorrow's game against Huddersfield Town.

Newcastle United take on David Wagner's side at John Smith's Stadium looking for their first win in three games.

Benitez will be without the suspended DeAndre Yedlin, who was dismissed in last weekend's home defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

And Federico Fernandez, Jonjo Shelvey and Karl Darlow will also miss out along with fit-again Florian Lejeune, who made his comeback for the club's Under-23s this week.

“Yedlin's suspended," said United manager Benitez. "Fernandez has a knock. He's progressing well, but not available.

"Darlow has a problem. Hopefully, he will be fully fit next week. Shelvey is the other one. We'll see how he does after 10 days.

“Florian's getting closer, not this game. We have Fed, Jonjo, Darlow (unavailable), and we have to decide the squad.

“Lejeune's good news. Think about cruciate ligament injuries. They normally take nine months, but within four months he was playing, and that’s good news for us."