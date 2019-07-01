The Spaniard, whose Magpies contract officially ended yesterday, released an official statement this morning, pointing to a clear difference in vision between those at the top of the club and the dugout as the reason for his exit.

@GooseC1 – “We would have had you stay forever, Rafa. All the best! Our door is always open.”

@PerennialPundit – “Classy and eloquent as ever Rafa, made his point without any mud slinging. Forever an #NUFC legend.”

@HanoiToon – “Thanks for everything Rafa. I hope one day we’ll have an owner worthy of you who shares your vision and ambition. Thank you so much for trying.”

@NUFCHeron – “You improved players ten fold, you brought unity, you instilled pride and dignity to a club void of footballing aspiration. Thanks for all the good times Rafa. You'll always be welcome on Tyneside. Once a Geordie always a Geordie. #AshleyOut.”

@toonarmyjayne – “Rafa was not only a fantastic manager for the players, a great manager for the supporters but a fantastic man of hope for #NUFC Rafa no longer being our manager should be the catalysts to getting our club back. One day it could be written Rafa ended Ashley as fans fought back.”

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 29: Newcastle United fans protest against chairman Mike Ashley prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Leicester City at St. James Park on September 29, 2018 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

@murray_wagstaff – “#NUFC Fans...My generation has seen the Keegan era, the Robson era, and the Benitez era. Good times. Strap yourselves in now for the ride of your lives... as we enter THE REDFEARN ERA! #TooExcitedForWords.”

@BootGeordie – “Wouldn't surprise me, that after Rafa's statement release, if Ashley hires a new Manager this afternoon and gives him 100 million to spend over the next 6 weeks. NOTHING should shock you with this man anymore.”

@Philip_Burn – “I’m going to miss this - Glasses off, into pocket. Rafa has left the building. Thx for the memories.”

@youmeandnufc – “If #nufc has no vision or desire to compete & if every time we seemingly stumble across success it’s suppressed (finishing 5th, promotion & Rafa) - then really whats the point in supporting the club at the moment, surely sport is all about believing you can achieve something.”

@Lee18_92Johnson – “So what are we what’s the blue print for #nufc 1) Retain premier league status 2) Pocket the TV money 3) Advertise Mike Ashley business to a globe audience.

@egolitious – “Cheers Rafa for everything I’d like to say your treatment by #NUFC has been shocking but sadly it isn’t in any way a shock this is the state of the club under a disease of an owner thanks for 3 and a bit wonderful years best of luck with everything wherever you go #thanksrafa.”

@ipickering – “#nufc fans need to wake up. Put their addiction to the club on hold. I think those fans who are choosing to continue attending need to acknowledge they’re supporting the status quo. Supporting the team=supporting the regime. Give a boycott a go, miss a few games, send a message.”