Rafa Benitez will leave Newcastle United at the end of his contract.

Rafa Benitez's Newcastle United career in numbers

Rafa Benitez is set to leave Newcastle United at the end of his contract on June 30. Here, we look at the Spaniards career on Tyneside in numbers.

By James Copley
Monday, 24 June, 2019, 15:00

1. Games won as Newcastle United manager:

62

2. Games drawn as Newcastle United manager:

30

3. Games lost as manager of Newcastle United:

54

4. Total number of games as Newcastle United manager:

146

