SportFootballNewcastle UnitedRafa Benitez will leave Newcastle United at the end of his contract. Rafa Benitez's Newcastle United career in numbersRafa Benitez is set to leave Newcastle United at the end of his contract on June 30. Here, we look at the Spaniards career on Tyneside in numbers.By James CopleyMonday, 24 June, 2019, 15:00 Scroll down and click through the pages.1. Games won as Newcastle United manager:62Photo: Alex BroadwayCopyright: Buy photo2. Games drawn as Newcastle United manager:30Photo: Clive BrunskillCopyright: Buy photo3. Games lost as manager of Newcastle United:54Photo: Alex BroadwayCopyright: Buy photo4. Total number of games as Newcastle United manager:146Photo: Alex BroadwayCopyright: Buy photoPage 1 of 6