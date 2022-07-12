This is how much Premier League clubs are charging supporters for new strips this season (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Ranked: How much Premier League clubs are charging supporters for new strips this season and how Newcastle United compare to Leeds United, Aston Villa and co

By Joe Buck
Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 4:05 pm

The cost of living crisis means that, for football fans, they could miss out on buying their team’s new kit this season.

As every year passes, football shirts become more and more expensive and for most Premier League sides, fans can expect to pay at least £50 for a new shirt this season.

Whilst Brentford announced that they will be keeping their home shirt the same for next season in a bid to increase ‘affordability and sustainability’, every other club have revealed a new kit ahead of the 2022/23 season.

But how much are each club charging for a standard adult shirt this season and where do Newcastle United rank compared to the rest of the Premier League?

Here, using data provided by CasinoGuide, we’ve ranked each club from the ones that are charging the least for a new strip top next season, to the sides that are charging the most.

1. Brentford

The standard adult Brentford shirt made by Umbro will reportedly cost supporters, on average, £49.

Photo: David Rogers

2. Brighton & Hove Albion

The standard adult Brighton and Hove Albion shirt made by Nike will reportedly cost supporters, on average, £52.

Photo: Charlie Crowhurst

3. Wolves

The standard adult Wolves shirt made by Castore will reportedly cost supporters, on average, £55.

Photo: Nathan Stirk

4. Southampton

The standard adult Southampton shirt made by Hummel will reportedly cost supporters, on average, £55.

Photo: Bryn Lennon

