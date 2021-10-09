Ranked! Newcastle United's most valuable players as a spending spree is planned for January

Following the completion of the Saudi-led takeover, Newcastle are braced for a potential spending spree in January to alleviate relegation fears.

Despite calls for patience and the consortium stressing that this is a long-term project, predictions recently have suggested that they could have close to £200m to spend on new recruits.

However, because their current 25-man squad is full, any incomings would have to be balanced by players leaving the club.

But who could that be and what sort of transfer fees could they expect to receive for some of these players?

Using data provided by Transfermarkt.com, we have listed the 16 ‘most valuable’ players in the current Newcastle United squad.

Do these market values shock you? Has anybody been over or undervalued?

1. Jacob Murphy: £4.5m Murphy joined Newcastle for £10m in 2017 but struggled to become a regular at his boyhood club before being used as a wing-back by Steve Bruce. (Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Morton Photo Sales

2. Martin Dubravka: £4.5m The initial fee of just over £3.5m looks like an absolute steal every game that the Slovakian plays. He may be valued at £4.5m, but he’s certainly worth more than that to the current Newcastle United side. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images) Photo: Marc Atkins Photo Sales

3. Jeff Hendrick: £8.1m He may not have set the world alight just yet at St James’s Park, however, Hendrick has been solid in his sporadic appearances so far this season. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

4. Fabian Schar: £8.1m Despite being a regular under Rafa Benitez after signing in 2018, Schar hasn’t been used as often by Steve Bruce. The centre-back is still a regular for Switzerland and his market value has more than doubled since arriving on Tyneside. (Photo by Glyn Kirk - Pool/Getty Images) Photo: Pool Photo Sales