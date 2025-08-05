RB Leipzig post official Benjamin Sesko update amid Newcastle United and Man Utd transfer standoff | Getty Images

Newcastle United transfer news: Manchester United have officially launched a bid to sign Benjamin Sesko this summer.

Newcastle United news:

The saga involving Benjamin Sesko, Newcastle United and Manchester United took another major twist on Tuesday afternoon when it was revealed that the Red Devils had finally submitted a bid for the striker. Newcastle had submitted an initial bid on Saturday, before improving their offer 48 hours later as they fought for a quick resolution to the saga.

The Magpies’ offer, in all, could see them pay €90m including add-ons. That bid is reportedly €5m more than the one submitted by their Old Trafford counterparts.

RB Leipzig have not officially responded to either bid. Claims from Sky Sport Germany have revealed that Sesko’s camp have reached ‘verbal agreements’ with both clubs over a potential move and that the ball is now in Leipzig and Sesko’s court on which offer to accept.

A move to Newcastle United would offer Sesko the chance to play Champions League football next season whilst joining an exciting project that, transfer frustrations this summer aside, is upwardly mobile. Manchester United, meanwhile, are always going to be attractive to players because of the legacy of the club and the wages they can offer - even if their performances on the pitch have not reflected that in recent seasons.

Sesko’s decision is awaited and a swift resolution, one way or another, is key for Newcastle United as they prepare for the final week of pre-season and the beginning of another Premier League season.

RB Leipzig issue Benjamin Sesko update

Whilst Leipzig consider both offers for Sesko, they have issued an update on the striker on their club website. The 22-year-old was left out of the squad that faced Atalanta in a pre-season match at the weekend and instead watched the action from the sidelines amid speculation over his future.

On Tuesday, the Bundesliga club confirmed that Sesko trained individually and away from his teammates as his two year spell at the club looks like coming to an end. Sesko scored 13 goals in the league for Leipzig last season, plundering another four in the DFB Pokal and four in the Champions League.

All eyes in the north east and in the Greater Manchester area will be trained on Sesko as he makes his decision over the coming days. Liverpool, meanwhile, will also have a vested interest in the outcome of this transfer saga as they remain focussed on a deal for Alexander Isak.

Newcastle United have insisted throughout the summer transfer window that Isak is not for sale and rejected a bid of £110m for the striker from Anfield last week. That offer fell way below their valuation of Isak.

Newcastle’s stance that Isak is not for sale, though, could move if they are able to source an adequate replacement. Sesko is viewed as a high-quality replacement for the 25-year-old, whilst Brentford striker Yoane Wissa is wanted as Callum Wilson’s replacement on Tyneside.