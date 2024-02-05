Newcastle United slipped up over the weekend, albeit in ultra-entertaining fashion, drawing 4-4 with Luton Town and coming back from two goals behind. Eddie Howe's men were hoping to make up ground on their European rivals at home to a relegation candidate, but they were defensively poor and paid the price.

Attention now turns to a Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest this weekend. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding St James' Park.

Shearer on defensive issues

Alan Shearer has been speaking after Newcastle's draw with Luton, discussing the defensive issues in the team. “I think the back four that Eddie prefers and has been really solid for a long time now,” he said on the Rest is Football podcast. “Maybe not in recent weeks but his preferred back four – Trippier, Schar, Botman and Burn…Yeah Livramento when he came on and when he played has been really good.

"But what you get with Dan is that you get more protection from set piece situations as well in both boxes. He’s a threat and is really good when set pieces are coming in. But they are under pressure now because Livramento is a really good player and has been for a while.”

Bruno interest

Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes continues to attract attention according to reports. Fichajes report that Real Madrid view the Magpies midfielder as the ideal replacement for Luka Modric, who is nearing the end of his career.