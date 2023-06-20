Joselu has joined Real on an initial loan deal from Espanyol understood to be worth £500,000 with an option to buy of £1.3million.

Since leaving Newcastle in 2019, Joselu has rejuvenated his career back in Spain with 52 goals over the last four seasons. The Spaniard was released by Alaves following relegation last season, joining Espanyol where he scored 17 goals in 37 appearances in 2022-23.

Despite his impressive goalscoring form for Espanyol, the Barcelona outfit were unable to stay up in La Liga, confirming back-to-back relegations for the 33-year-old.

But there would still be a positive end to the season for the striker as he earned his first caps for Spain, scoring twice after coming off the bench to make his debut against Norway. He then scored a dramatic late winner in the 2-1 Nations League semi-final win over Italy last week.

Spain went on to win the Nations League by beating Croatia on penalties. Joselu scored in the 5-4 shoot-out win following a 0-0 draw.

And 11 years after leaving Madrid, the forward has now returned. Joselu boasts a unique record for Real Madrid having scored in both of his only first-team appearances for the club while excelling for the Castilla side. He scored 40 goals in 73 appearances for Real’s ‘B-team’ between 2010 and 2012.

Reflecting on the move, Joselu told the media upon his official unveiling: “Today could be one of the happiest days of my life, apologising to my children and my wife.

“When you leave here, you always dream of coming back. I’m very proud of what I have done over the last few years and that today is that day I return.

“I would like to say thank you for being able to be here. I’m going to give my all, it’s the most important club in my life. They have taught me values that I’ve never forgotten throughout my career.

“As a forward, I like to score goals. I’ve scored goals throughout my career and I don’t think it’s not going to be like that now.

The Spanish striker arrived at Newcastle from Stoke City in 2017 for £5million and went on to score seven goals in 52 appearances under Rafa Benitez. He fell out of favour at Newcastle and left after two seasons.

But his return to Real Madrid follows the departure of club legend Karim Benzema, who left to join Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad.

“I’m not here to replace anyone,” Joselu added. “I’m here to do my bit and to contribute everything I’ve learnt.

“I want to enjoy myself and do whatever the coach asks of me. We all know the standard Karim has been at this club. He is one of the best forwards in the world.”

Joselu went on to reference his time playing in the Premier League at Newcastle and Stoke City.

“I’m a more physical player,” he continued. “I like to get in the box a lot. I like to score goals, like any forward.