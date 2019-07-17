RECAP Newcastle transfer & takeover news: Double striker swoop eyed as £36m deal close; Charnley says United will be 'fully prepared' for PL season under Bruce
Steve Bruce has finally been appointed as the new head coach of Newcastle United and will head out to take the team against West Ham or Man City in Shanghai on Saturday.
By Liam Kennedy
Wednesday, 17 July, 2019, 17:43
But he did not have managerial duties today as the Magpies opened up their pre-season campaign with a 4-0 loss to Wolves in Nanjing. Meanwhile United are closing on their first signing of the summer. See below for a RECAP of the day’s events.