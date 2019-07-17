RECAP Newcastle transfer & takeover news: Double striker swoop eyed as £36m deal close; Charnley says United will be 'fully prepared' for PL season under Bruce

Steve Bruce has finally been appointed as the new head coach of Newcastle United and will head out to take the team against West Ham or Man City in Shanghai on Saturday.

By Liam Kennedy
Wednesday, 17 July, 2019, 17:43

But he did not have managerial duties today as the Magpies opened up their pre-season campaign with a 4-0 loss to Wolves in Nanjing. Meanwhile United are closing on their first signing of the summer. See below for a RECAP of the day’s events.

Nanjing's Olympic Stadium ahead of Newcastle United's Premier League Asia Trophy clash with Wolves.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The Premier League Asia Trophy.
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 12: Steve Bruce, Manager of Sheffield Wednesday looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Sheffield Wednesday at The Den on February 12, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)