RECAP Newcastle United transfer & takeover news: Steve Bruce deal edges closer as compensation agreed; £36m striker deal rumoured

Steve Bruce has reportedly offered to resign as Sheffield Wednesday boss in order to take the Newcastle United job – with fresh reports claiming the Magpies have paid the Owls for the 58-year-old’s services.

By Liam Kennedy
Monday, 15 July, 2019, 18:13

Will the Magpies finally get a manager today and will they make a new signing – Click refresh and scroll down for all the latest news, throughout the day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - MARCH 04: Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce looks on before the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United at Hillsborough Stadium on March 04, 2019 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)