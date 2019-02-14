Record-breaking Miguel Almiron already making big impact at Newcastle United as Jamaal Lascelles assesses his training ground & vocal performances

Skipper Jamaal Lascelles admits new boy Miguel Almiron is already making his mark at Newcastle United - and it's not just with his feet!

Lascelles says he has been impressed with the Paraguayan on the training pitches at La Finca this week, as United build towards their weekend friendly with CSKA Moscow.

But it is not only the attack-minded record signing's skills with his feet that's got the Magpies' dressing-room talking.

"I have to say I could not really tell what he was saying in his initiation but it sounded decent. Everyone was clapping anyway," Lascelles joked, following the former Atlanta United man's initiation song.

On his playing ability, he added: "Since he has been in you can tell he is a nice lad. He has settled into training really well.

"You can tell he is a good player - you can tell one when you see one.

Miguel Almiron with his MLS Cup winners medal.

"Hopefully he settles and makes an impact."

United finish their week in Spain with a trip to the Pinatar Arena on Saturday (kick off Noon) with Russian giants CSKA readied for a kick around.

Lascelles says the game is all about momentum for United, especially with Huddersfield heading to St James's Park just seven days later.

"It is a nice little reward after a hard trip," he said to NUFC TV.

"It is only a friendly but CSKA are a huge team, a huge club but we want to build some momentum.

"They will be a good team but this could be a game where some of the new lads, or the players who have maybe not played as much can play with some confidence.

"The pressure is off, this just gives the manager something to think about."

The Terriers are rock bottom in the top flight as they head north but Lascelles is not taking anything for granted in what he describes as a "massive game" for United's season.

"It is a massive game," he said,

"Performances have been spot on. The result the other day felt like a loss but the performance was good. We maybe just need to be a bit more streetwise. Maybe manage the game more.

"It is the little things that can make a big difference."