Newcastle United news: Dermot Gallagher has dissected a couple of key incidents from Newcastle United’s win over Nottingham Forest.

Newcastle United recorded their second Premier League win of the season with victory over Nottingham Forest at St James’ Park on Sunday. A 58th minute strike by Bruno Guimaraes gave Eddie Howe’s side the lead on Tyneside before Nick Woltemade’s late penalty sealed all three points.

Woltemade’s goal ensured he became only the third Newcastle United player, after Les Ferdinand and Alan Shearer, to score in all of their first three Premier League starts at St James’ Park. The German international’s goal came after his captain was fouled by Elliot Anderson in the penalty box - a decision which had very few question marks surrounding it after Peter Bankes pointed to the spot.

Woltemade’s resulting penalty was rifled into the top of the net almost as emphatically as the decision to award it. The same can be said about Guimaraes’ opener after he curled a beautiful effort from outside the penalty box past a helpless Matz Sels.

However, Nottingham Forest players and staff were adamant that the Brazilian had fouled Morgan Gibbs-White in the build-up and pleaded to the referee to chalk off the effort. VAR, which checks all goals scored in the Premier League, saw no reason to disallow the goal.

Dermot Gallagher’s verdict on Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest controversy

As tradition, that decision was scrutinised by former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher on Sky Sports’ Ref Watch. Gallagher, unsurprisingly, concurred with Bankes and VAR and believes there was no reason why the goal should have been disallowed, even after vociferous Forest protests: “I'm astonished what the fuss is here, because I just can't see a foul at all. He gets the ball there, clearly gets the ball.”

After being played comments by Ange Postecoglou on the decision, one where the Australian criticised the referee for not taking responsibility and instead allowing VAR to make the decision, Gallagher responded: “He did take responsibility, didn't he?

“He said, play on and quite rightly. That's why I say, I was astonished yesterday when people said to me, that's a foul. I just can't see it.

“I can't see it now. I couldn't see it then.”

Those comments were supported by pundit Jay Bothroyd who added: “I really like Ange, but on that occasion, I feel like if the shoe was on the other foot, he'd be wanting the goal.

“He'd be saying: ‘how can you give a foul for that when he's got the ball?’ But again, it's just subjective to which side you're on.”

Gallagher was also asked for his opinion on the penalty for Anderson’s foul on Guimaraes. Much like the decision for the Brazilian’s goal, this was also a straightforward one for Gallagher to dissect: “Clumsy. Clumsy.” Gallagher said.

“He didn't have to make that tackle. I think the referee's absolutely right.

“You watch here, first touch, ball moves away. Goes after the ball quite rightly, but catches Guimaraes.”

Newcastle United moved up to 11th in the Premier League table with that win and head into the international break on the back of successive victories. Their first test after the break is a clash against Brighton at the Amex Stadium, a place they haven’t taken three points from in almost a decade.