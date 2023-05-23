Released former Newcastle United player set for unlikely Champions League reunion

Newcastle are guaranteed a top four finish in the Premier League this season and will be competing in the group stage of the Champions League next season. The Magpies’ qualification comes as a big surprise with the club finishing ahead of European regulars Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea in their first full season under Eddie Howe.

Newcastle will be joined by 31 other club’s in the tournament, including another surprise qualifier from France. Just three seasons after promotion from Ligue 2, Lens have secured a top three finish in Ligue 1 and a spot in the Champions League next season following a run of five straight wins.

Part of Lens’ European challenging side is former Newcastle left-back Massadio Haïdara. The now 30-year-old has been a regular for the French side this season, making 30 league appearances.

Haidara joined Newcastle during the 2012-13 season - coincidentally the last time the club played in Europe. The French-born Mali international went on to make 53 appearances for the club over a six-season spell, including four appearances in the Europa League.

But a lack of game-time saw Haidara leave St James’ Park as a free agent at the end of the 2017-18 season. He joined Lens in Ligue 2, helping the side get promoted in his second season where they have since kicked-on in the top tier.

