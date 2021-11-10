'Reminds me of Keegan' – Newcastle United fans 'very impressed' by Eddie Howe after his first press conference

And supporters have been left “very impressed” by the 43-year-old’s conduct as he answered a number of questions from the press at St James’s Park:

@StevJacks: There's a freshness, positivity and openness about Howe that reminds me of Keegan.

Unite the crowd behind you and build momentum and we can avoid relegation and go from there. Just like KK did.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

@DT3NCH: Class, I get the impression this is an opportunity he's been waiting for and he has a point to prove, which can only benefit us.

Hope he's in charge for years to come as that'll mean success on the pitch.

Very positive start.

@jonesylad1977: Very impressed. I even think it was more impressive than Rafa’s first one.. very professional and very determined to succeed in the right way.

I like the fact he's moving up here so it shows he's very committed.. Very pleased #NUFC.

@kitson14: Absolutely over the moon, finally someone who won't make excuses for the players and seems very straight-talking.

Looking forward to some attacking football and a bit more possession. I'm under no illusions that it will be instant but January will be massive.

@DANGERUS_DAVEY: He gets us, he’s ambitious and wants what’s best for the club. What’s not to love about the bloke.

@Roche1Mark: Absolutely brilliant. Honestly, it's probably one of the best press conferences from a NUFC manager I've seen in a long time.

