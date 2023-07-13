The Brazilian left-back was heavily linked with a move to Newcastle United last summer before they signed Matt Targett on a permanent deal. Lodi ended up joining Forest on loan for the 2022-23 season.

The 25-year-old made 32 appearances for Forest in all competitions last season, scoring once. Following the end of his loan spell, Lodi is set to join Ligue 1 side Marseille for around £11million.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Lodi is set for a medical in France on Friday ahead of completing a permanent transfer. The deal involves Atletico keeping a 20% sell-on clause.

Lodi is a former team-mate of Kieran Trippier and has been part of the Brazil squad alongside Bruno Guimaraes. A year on from scouting the defender, Newcastle are still in the market for a left-back.

Targett was limited to just six Premier League starts last season as Dan Burn played the majority of the season out of position. The Magpies have been heavily linked with a move for Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney this summer but are yet to agree a deal for the Scotland international.