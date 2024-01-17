A former Newcastle United transfer target is set for yet another transfer.

Former Nottingham Forest and Atletico Madrid left-back Renan Lodi is set to join Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

The 25-year-old Brazilian spent last season on loan at Forest from Atletico Madrid before joining Ligue 1 side Marseille for around £11million. But after just six months and 21 first-team appearances, Lodi looks set to be on the move again, with Marseille netting a small profit in the process.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Lodi's £17million move to Al Hilal is in the final stages with a three-and-a-half-year contract ready to be signed.

The left-back was heavily linked with a move to Newcastle United in the summer of 2022 before they opted to sign Matt Targett on a permanent deal. Lodi ended up joining Forest on loan for the 2022-23 campaign, scoring once in 32 appearances in all competitions.

Lodi is a former team-mate of Kieran Trippier at Atletico and has been part of the Brazil squad alongside Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton. Al Hilal is set to be his fourth club in the last 12 months

Over 18 months on after being linked with a move for Lodi, Newcastle still have issues at left-back with Dan Burn spending the majority of the last season-and-a-half playing out of position in the role. Targett has hardly played for The Magpies since signing permanently and is currently out injured while summer signing Tino Livramento has also filled in at left-back when Burn has been unavailable for selection.