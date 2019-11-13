Reported Newcastle United target urged NOT to leave Europa League side for Premier League

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 29: Alfredo Morelos of Rangers scores during the UEFA Europa League Play Off First Leg match between Rangers FC and Legia Warsaw at Ibrox Stadium on August 29, 2019 in Glasgow, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The Colombian striker has been a revelation at Ibrox this season, scoring 22 goals in 26 games including a match-winning strike against FC Porto in the Europa League.

Morelos’ form has inevitably brought links to the top flight in England with Newcastle and the likes of Aston Villa and Crystal Palace thought to have watched the player in the last six months.

But his former manager at Independiente Medellin, Dario Sierra, has urged the player to stick with Steven Gerrard’s men, a decision which would likely disappoint a number of Premier League side’s with the 23-year-old on their radar.

Speaking to the Daily Record, Sierra said: “Alfredo has done so well for Rangers this season. He's the natural successor to the No.9 jersey for Colombia. He should be our main striker for years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"And also I agree with Gerrard. Why leave a big club like Rangers ? He is happy and scoring goals there. If he keeps scoring goals there, he will eventually start scoring for Colombia too.

“He is a complete player and now he is proving that."

Newcastle United currently have four frontmen on their books who have shared just two goals this season. Despite that, it is unlikely Bruce will eye another forward addition in the winter window.