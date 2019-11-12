Revealed! The date EVERY Newcastle United contract ends – including West Ham-linked Jonjo Shelvey & Man United target Sean Longstaff
Martin Dubravka penned a new six-year deal, while Jonjo Shelvey, Fabian Schar, Isaac Hayden and others remain in talks to extend their stay at Newcastle United.
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 5:00 pm
But how long have they got left on their deals? Whose deal is up in the summer, and who has a little longer?
Here’s an exhaustive list of every player in Newcastle’s ranks – and the year their deal with the Magpies comes to an end.