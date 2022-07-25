Newcastle United are in the process of trimming their squad ahead of the 2022-23 season to make room for new additions.

Several players are entering the final year of their contracts at St James’s Park.

But there are many players still with plenty of time remaining on their current deals, for better or worse.

New signing Sven Botman penned a five-year deal at the club at the start of the month. Fellow summer signings Nick Pope and Matt Targett both four-years contracts last month.

But last year, several first team fringe players agreed new deals at the club, which has made offloading them difficult. Eddie Howe has needed to sell or loan out players in order to strengthen his squad further this summer.

1. Paul Dummett - 2023 Signed a new one-year extension at Newcastle with his previous deal set to expire this summer.

2. Matt Ritchie - 2023 A player who may have already played his last game for the club. Ritchie has just a year left on his current deal having signed a three-year contract extension back in 2020.

3. Jonjo Shelvey - 2023 Signed a three-year extension along with Ritchie in 2020. Has proven to be a useful member of the squad under Eddie Howe. He will trigger a one-year extension if he plays another three games for the club.

4. Federico Fernandez - 2023 The Argentinian defender's future on Tyneside is uncertain and he has just a year left on his current deal. At 33-years-old, he is unlikely to be handed another contract at Newcastle.