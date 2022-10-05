Callum Wilson has reportedly signed an improved contract at Newcastle United - but what are the contract situations for the rest of the club’s players?

Newcastle have handed out a number of new deals so far in 2022 while also bringing in nine new players.

Others are still sitting on long-term contracts signed a number of years ago.

Several player’s contracts are set to expire at the end of the 2022-23 campaign, but there are still many players with plenty of time remaining on their current deals, for better or worse.

Here the players currently contracted to Newcastle and how long they have remaining on their current deals...

1. Loris Karius - 2023 Joined Newcastle as a free agent in September on a short term deal until January 2023 with an option to extend until the end of the season. Photo Sales

2. Paul Dummett - 2023 Signed a new one-year extension at Newcastle late last season with his previous deal set to expire this summer. Photo Sales

3. Matt Ritchie - 2023 Ritchie has less than a year left on his current deal having signed a three-year contract extension back in 2020. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

4. Jonjo Shelvey - 2023 Signed a three-year extension along with Ritchie in 2020. Has proven to be a useful member of the squad under Eddie Howe. He will trigger a one-year extension if he plays another three games for the club. Photo: Gualter Fatia Photo Sales