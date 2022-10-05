Revealed! Every Newcastle player’s contract length following Callum Wilson’s new deal – gallery
Callum Wilson has reportedly signed an improved contract at Newcastle United - but what are the contract situations for the rest of the club’s players?
Newcastle have handed out a number of new deals so far in 2022 while also bringing in nine new players.
Others are still sitting on long-term contracts signed a number of years ago.
Several player’s contracts are set to expire at the end of the 2022-23 campaign, but there are still many players with plenty of time remaining on their current deals, for better or worse.
Here the players currently contracted to Newcastle and how long they have remaining on their current deals...