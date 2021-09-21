The hugely popular video game made by EA Sports is available from next week and anticipation is once again growing to see what they produce for this year’s edition.

Every Newcastle United player to feature on the game has had their rating revealed – so here, we have ranked the squad from the player with the lowest rating to the highest:

1. Jack Young - CM - 58 Pace: 62, Shooting: 47, Passing: 58, Dribbling: 61, Defending: 50, Physicality: 45 (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

2. Mohammed Sangare - CM - 58 Pace: 64, Shooting: 49, Passing: 54, Dribbling: 59, Defending: 56, Physicality: 71 (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY Photo Sales

3. Dan Langley - GK - 58 Diving: 59, Handling: 58, Kicking: 54, Reflexes: 58, Speed: 25, Positioning: 59 (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images) Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales

4. Charlie Wiggett - LB - 59 Pace: 58, Shooting: 36, Passing: 37, Dribbling: 57, Defending: 62, Physicality: 50 (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Photo: George Wood Photo Sales