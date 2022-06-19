As Newcastle United almost discovered last year, a slow start to the campaign can have disastrous effects come the end of the year.

The Magpies went 14 games without a win last season and although they ultimately secured survival with relative ease come May, they had to become one of the most in-form teams in the league in order to achieve this.

After a summer of shaping the squad, managers will be under pressure to deliver from the off, or they could be facing the sack from ever more anxious owners.

With the World Cup mid-season, next year could be a season like no other in the Premier League, however, one guarantee is that there will be one or two managers that pay the price for on-field failings.

Here, courtesy of odds provided by Betfair, we take a look at the odds given to each manager to be first sacked next season:

1. Frank Lampard - 7/2 Everton’s struggles last season and the issues they may have around investing in the team this summer mean Lampard is the early favourite to be the first manager to be sacked next season. Photo: Mike Hewitt Photo Sales

2. Ralph Hasenhuttl - 9/2 The bookies believe that if Southampton don’t start the season well, then their poor finish to last campaign could come back to haunt Hasenhuttl. Photo: Mike Hewitt Photo Sales

3. Jesse Marsch - 6/1 Marsch guided Leeds to safety last year, but it wasn’t all plain sailing for the new boss. A good start is needed from them this time around if they are to alleviate fears of another tough season at Elland Road. Photo: Alex Davidson Photo Sales

4. Marco Silva - 8/1 Fulham romped to the Championship title last year but failures at this level in the past are still fresh in their minds. Silva will want to avoid the same fate as some of his predecessors and survive a full campaign in the dugout. Photo: Clive Rose Photo Sales