Revealed! How much Newcastle United paid football agents and intermediaries

St James's Park.
St James's Park.

The Football Association has published the fees paid to agents and intermediaries by Premier League clubs.

Newcastle United paid £8,868,027 in fees between February 1 last year and January 31 this year.

The club had spent £7,409,760 in the previous 12 months.

Newcastle signed Miguel Almiron in January in a deal which could cost the club up to £21million with add-ons.

Liverpool paid a staggering £43,795,863 to agents and intermediaries in the same period.

The figures cover the last two transfer windows, and Cardiff City had the lowest spent, having paid out £2,802,375.

Premier League clubs, in total, spent more than £250million in fees to agents and intermediaries.