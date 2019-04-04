Revealed! How much Newcastle United paid football agents and intermediaries

The Football Association has published the fees paid to agents and intermediaries by Premier League clubs.

Newcastle United paid £8,868,027 in fees between February 1 last year and January 31 this year.

The club had spent £7,409,760 in the previous 12 months.

Newcastle signed Miguel Almiron in January in a deal which could cost the club up to £21million with add-ons.

Liverpool paid a staggering £43,795,863 to agents and intermediaries in the same period.

The figures cover the last two transfer windows, and Cardiff City had the lowest spent, having paid out £2,802,375.

Premier League clubs, in total, spent more than £250million in fees to agents and intermediaries.