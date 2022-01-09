For once on Tyneside, January promises to be a very busy month. Signings are expected to help bolster the squad ahead of a crucial end to the season as Eddie Howe’s side battle against the drop.

Players with Premier League experience are likely to be favoured and supporters will be hoping that deals can be agreed early in the window - allowing the new signings to make as much of an impact as possible.

As expected, lots of names have been linked with a move to Newcastle since the takeover of the club was complete in early-October, but what could a Newcastle United side look like if some of the most heavily-linked players joined the club?

Well, here, we take a look at what Eddie Howe’s starting XI could look like following a busy January window at St James’s Park:

1. GK: Dean Henderson The Manchester United man has been usurped by David De Gea this season and with a world cup on the horizon next winter, he will want to be playing regular first-team football in order to impress Gareth Southgate. Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

2. RB: Kieran Trippier Newcastle's first signing of the window confirmed that the England international would be on the move to St James's Park - to the great delight of Magpies supporters. Photo: Denis Doyle Photo Sales

3. CB: Sven Botman The Netherlands Under-21 international is being hotly-pursued by Newcastle this window. He already has great experience after Lille triumphed in Ligue 1 last season and has been a regular feature in the Champions League. Photo: JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN Photo Sales

4. CB: Jamaal Lascelles Defensive reinforcements are being targeted this window but a bit of consistency is needed in the back-line. Newcastle's captain has shown that he can play at a high-standard before and supporters will want to see him return to these levels this season. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales