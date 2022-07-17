Fans of Newcastle United display flags in support of Allan Saint-Maximin prior to the match with Crystal Palace at St. James Park (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Following a poor start to the season under Steve Bruce, the Newcastle United takeover in October completely transformed fortunes on Tyneside.

Although it would take another few months for the Eddie Howe effect to be realised, the Newcastle fan base ended the season in a very positive mood.

Fresh research carried out by OLBG has revealed the happiest fans in the Premier League by analysing each team's social media channels to reveal those with the most followers, the average number of likes and love to angry ratio in order to calculate an overall fan happiness score.

Liverpool supporters were the most positive on social media last season with an average fan happiness score of 7.88.

Here, using this research, we rank every Premier League club from the side that had the most positive fan base on social media, to the team that had the most negative fans last season.

(note: data for Brighton and Hove Albion could not be obtained)

Aston Villa had the second-most positive fan base on social media in the Premier League last season and had an average fan happiness score of 7.14.

Chelsea supporters had an average fan happiness score of 6.53 last season.

Manchester United supporters had an average fan happiness score of 6.02 last season.

Manchester City supporters had an average fan happiness score of 6.00 last season.

Spurs supporters had an average fan happiness score of 5.82 last season.

Leeds United supporters had an average fan happiness score of 5.45 last season.

Arsenal supporters had an average fan happiness score of 5.45 last season.

West Ham supporters had an average fan happiness score of 5.06 last season.

Saints supporters had an average fan happiness score of 4.88 last season.

Newcastle United supporters had an average fan happiness score of 4.70 last season.

Watford supporters had an average fan happiness score of 4.31 last season.

Burnley supporters had an average fan happiness score of 4.12 last season.

Brentford supporters had an average fan happiness score of 3.94 last season.

Crystal Palace supporters had an average fan happiness score of 3.92 last season.

Wolves supporters had an average fan happiness score of 3.45 last season.

Norwich supporters had an average fan happiness score of 3.22 last season.

Everton supporters had an average fan happiness score of 3.08 last season.